Cumberland County Schools suspend nearly all sports for at least a month

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A day after deciding to cut back on in-person classroom learning until Jan. 15, Cumberland County Schools announced a month-long suspension of student sports.

On Thursday, school officials said all K-12 students will stay with online instruction through Jan. 15 to account for the incubation period of COVID-19 should anyone be exposed during the holidays.

The school system said COVID-19 positivity rate was on factor in the decision.

Friday, officials said that all in-person extracurricular activities and athletics events, including practices, will be suspended until Jan. 18.

Cross-country and volleyball teams, which are finalizing their seasons and preparing to enter state playoffs, will be allowed to continue with any events leading up to the playoffs, school officials announced.

Any sports team that does not place in the playoffs will “cease all activities during the quarantine period,” the announcement said.