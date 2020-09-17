Cumberland County Schools to continue remote instruction for rest of fall semester

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County School Board has voted to continue with online instruction for the rest of the fall semester.

The decision was made during a special board meeting on Thursday.

The Board will consider moving to in-person class instruction for the second semester, depending on COVID-19 metrics from the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, school officials said in an announcement.

As for athletics, volleyball and cross country will begin “outside only” workouts on Oct. 1, school officials said. Other sports will begin “outside only” workouts on Oct. 19.

Volleyball season will begin as scheduled, but spectators will not be allowed to attend those games due to COVID-19 concerns, the Board said.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar