Cumberland County Schools to continue remote instruction for rest of fall semester

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County School Board has voted to continue with online instruction for the rest of the fall semester.

The decision was made during a special board meeting on Thursday.

The Board will consider moving to in-person class instruction for the second semester, depending on COVID-19 metrics from the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, school officials said in an announcement.

As for athletics, volleyball and cross country will begin “outside only” workouts on Oct. 1, school officials said. Other sports will begin “outside only” workouts on Oct. 19.

Volleyball season will begin as scheduled, but spectators will not be allowed to attend those games due to COVID-19 concerns, the Board said.

