FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County School Board has voted to continue with online instruction for the rest of the fall semester.
The decision was made during a special board meeting on Thursday.
The Board will consider moving to in-person class instruction for the second semester, depending on COVID-19 metrics from the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, school officials said in an announcement.
As for athletics, volleyball and cross country will begin “outside only” workouts on Oct. 1, school officials said. Other sports will begin “outside only” workouts on Oct. 19.
Volleyball season will begin as scheduled, but spectators will not be allowed to attend those games due to COVID-19 concerns, the Board said.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- COVID-19 screenings may be missing large portion of infected people
- ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested, charged in child porn case
- Cumberland County Schools to continue remote instruction for rest of fall semester
- Grass clippings in the road are like ‘sheets of ice’ for motorcyclists, NC city officials warn
- Arkansas missing person case solved by California woman
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now