Cumberland County Schools to give parents ability to decide how their kids will be educated

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Schools is giving parents an opportunity to decide how their children will be educated during the upcoming school year, which will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district’s traditional-calendar schools are set to start back up on Aug. 17. The county board of education on Thursday approved three options for opening schools, a news release said. “Plan A” is traditional face-to-face instruction with minimal social distancing. “Plan B” mixes remote and face-to-face learning while “Plan C” is entirely remote.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday in a news conference that he plans to announce the next steps for reopening schools next week. If he selects “Plan B,” it will require parents to choose from three options that they believe will best suit their child:

CCS said it will launch a portal that will allow parents to select an option during the re-entry enrollment period, which is July 13-19.

More headlines from CBS17.com: