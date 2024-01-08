FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Heavy rainfall and potentially dangerous wind gusts are the reason Cumberland County Schools students will be sent home two hours early on Tuesday.

In an announcement to families Monday, the district said the early release will apply to all schools and district offices out of an abundance of caution.

“Students enrolled in classes at Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville Technical Community College and College Connections should contact their instructors for additional guidance,” the release announcement also said.

The “Prime Time Before & After School” program will still remain open on Tuesday, however, and will remain open two hours after the release time at each school site.

All athletic events and after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday are canceled or rescheduled.