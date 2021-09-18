Cumberland County schools to start weekly, voluntary COVID-19 rapid testing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – In late September, the Cumberland County School District will start giving voluntary rapid COVID-19 tests to students and staff every week at school.

As of Sept. 9, Cumberland County Schools reported 255 positive COVID-19 cases and 488 people in quarantine.

The school district’s health director, Shirley Bolden said the goal of weekly testing is finding the cases faster, and to cut down on those exposures.

“Our goal, ultimately, is to keep our buildings open but we also want children and staff to be safe,” Bolden said. “It’s another protective measure. The quicker we can identify a person is positive for COVID, we can limit the number of people they were exposed to.”

She says the testing will start on Sept. 27.

The district is partnering with the COVID-19 testing company MAKO, which will come into a school each week and have three testing times: before classes, during lunch, and after school.

“After school will be reserved for our athletes and staff,” Bolden said.

Bolden said around 900 people have already registered for the testing program.

She wants to calm any fears about the tests themselves.

“This is the test that doesn’t tickle your brain. So we go right here in the inner nose. So it’s a very, very delicate test,” Bolden said.

Testing will last the entire school year and people can register online at any point.