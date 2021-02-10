Cumberland County Schools working to provide vaccination clinics for school staff

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Schools is working with the health department and Cape Fear Valley Health to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics specifically for school staff.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday that teachers can start being vaccinated on Feb. 24.

The Cumberland County Board of Education sent a letter to Cooper’s office Wednesday, urging him to start allowing teachers to get vaccinated now, instead of waiting for Group 3 to start.

Teachers will still have to wait two weeks, but once Group 3 starts, they will get priority ahead of other essential employees in that group.

“We were hoping for educators to be vaccinated as soon as possible, however, we will certainly plan accordingly,” Cumberland County Schools spokesman Lindsay Whitley said.

The community vaccine clinic at E.E. Smith High School last week will serve as a model for how to operate clinics for the district’s 6,000 employees.

Cumberland County Schools partnered with Cape Fear Valley Health to offer the two-day clinic, which vaccinated more than 1,200 people.

The district is hoping to offer clinics in schools throughout the county ahead of returning to in-person learning on March 15.

“We feel confident in moving forward with the March 15 return to school plan,” Whitley said.