VANDER, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people are without power in the state Wednesday afternoon, with a majority of outages coming in Cumberland County.

Duke Energy’s power outage map currently shows at least 1,000 customers without power pegged just east of Fayetteville in Vander. The area stretches south through Judson and Cedar Creek. Power is projected to be out until at least 7 p.m., but could change.

Additionally, Hope Mills, that is also in Cumberland County, popped up on the map.

Areas just south of Hope Mills, in Parkton and Lumber Bridge, are experiencing hundreds of outages.

A tornado watch was issued around 11:20 a.m. for multiple North Carolina counties with heavy rains on and off throughout the day. That watch is set to expire at 5 p.m., but is not official.