FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– Cumberland County is asking for the public to comment on what should happen with the old Crown Theatre.

The Crown Arena and Crown Theatre will close in 2025.

The Crown Coliseum and Expo Center will continue operations.

You can take part in an online survey as part of a feasibility study for a potential new entertainment venue.

The deadline is July 23 to complete the survey.

To participate, click here.