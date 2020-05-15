Cumberland County seeks to hire 5 nurses as COVID-19 testing increases

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Health Department is looking to hire five temporary nurses to help during the COVID-19 crisis.

The nurses are needed to help with contact investigations and operate test sites.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

This comes as more positive coronavirus cases have been reported at the jail and several nursing homes.

The health department has requested money from the county for three temporary nurses, and have enough state money for two additional nurses, says Dr. Jennifer Green.

“We are working to ramp up testing here in Cumberland County, so these nurses will allow us additional assistance at the test sites to help with swab collection and facilitating the test collection,” said Green, the head of the Cumberland County Health Department.

Cumberland County Commissioners will vote Monday on whether to approve the funding requested for the additional nurses.

More headlines from CBS17.com: