Deputies on the scene of a homicide in Parkton (Photo from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

PARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night.

On Friday shortly before 10 p.m., Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the 4700 block of Star Rite Lane in Parkton.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male had a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased. His identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

The shooting remains under investigation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

f you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.