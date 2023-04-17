Deputies responding to a homicide at the 3300 block of King Charles Road in Fayetteville. (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday evening.

On Sunday at 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of King Charles Road in Fayetteville.

After arriving, deputies said they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and was pronounced deceased. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.