FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information in a 2021 homicide.

On Oct. 7, 2021, Kenneth Miles Jr. was murdered outside of his home on Summerwind Drive in Fayetteville, sheriff’s detectives said.

Miles was 25 years old at the time of his death. He was known to his family as “Pappa” or “Popeye” and to his friends as “Ali.”

Detectives believe Miles knew his offender. The sheriff’s office is asking for information that will lead to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Miles.

Anyone with information regarding this Homicide Investigation is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Sgt. R. Brinkley at 910-677-5463 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.