FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies are the latest law enforcement officers in the state to wear body cameras. Last summer, Cumberland County commissioners approved $4 million for the equipment.

“Whenever a deputy gets out on scene, they press the button and it starts recording and it will record until the deputy stops it,” Sgt. Mickey Locklear, public information officer for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Locklear said 95 percent of deputies in the county including school resource officers have to wear the cameras while on duty.

“The deputy gets on scene and activates it. It not only shows the general public side but also accountability for the deputy,” he said.

Cumberland County purchased 350 body cameras for deputies. The Fayetteville Police Department already uses them. Some people even believe the cameras keep officers accountable for their actions.

“I thank you for doing this story because it’s been so many years we have been requesting this. We went to the county commissioners meeting,” Kathy Greggs, of the Fayetteville Police Accountability Community Taskforce (PACT), said.

The Fayetteville PACT has been pushing for body cams in Cumberland County since the death of Adrian Roberts. A Cumberland County deputy shot and killed the 37-year-old man while serving an involuntary commitment order, nearly three years ago.

“Even though families are able to review footage, is the footage tampered with? How does that look?” Greggs said.

Locklear said deputies are required to have the cams on anytime they are interacting with people.

“There is a lot of different reasons. If there are traffic stops, they will turn it on for that. If it’s a domestic, anytime they think it’s going to be an interaction with the public rather it’s negative positive they are positive they are supposed to cut it on,” Locklear said.

As of right now, the only deputies not wearing body cams are those who are on leave and not actively working.