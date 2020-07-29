Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting outside Fayetteville

CAPE FEAR, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal shooting outside Fayetteville, according to Sheriff Ennis Wright.

A shooting occurred on Middle Road near the Cape Fear community, just northeast of Fayetteville, Tuesday night and left at least one person dead, according to tweets from the sheriff.

Authorities closed off the 1300-block of Middle Road for several hours while investigating the fatal shooting, Wright said. The road reopened just after 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office released no further information. Wright tweeted, “More details to follow.”

This story will be updated as it develops.

