FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Five people are displaced after a residential structure fire in Fayetteville on Friday, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department.

The Fayetteville Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1420 Jacobs St. around 4:44 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, there was a one-story wood frame dwelling fully involved, the fire department said.

Due to the extent of the fire, firefighters worked from the exterior of the house. Additional units responded since there was a limited water supply in the area.

The fire is now under control, however, safety measures at the scene will continue. No injuries were reported.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office arson task force will be investigating once the fire is out. American Red Cross will also be contacted to assist with occupants.