FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is no longer looking for a Fayetteville man to question in a February homicide.

The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on why 22-year-old Jassaun “Juggs” Melvin was no longer wanted for questioning in the death of 35-year-old Ashlee Chambers.

Investigators still believe another person, April Nicole Hair, 29, also of Fayetteville, may still have vital information.

Chambers was last seen in Fayetteville on Jan. 19 and was found dead on Feb. 3 along the 6900 block of River Road near Wade, according to sheriff’s office.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Sergeant Detective J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).