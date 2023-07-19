FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an arson suspect.

On Saturday, a man was seen on camera setting fire to an apartment on Wading Creek Lane in Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

(Source: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

The home was occupied at the time for the fire, but no injuries were reported.

If anyone has information about this investigation, authorities urge them to contact Arson Investigator R. Tyndall at (910) 677-5499. If someone wishes to report crimes anonymously, please contact the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).