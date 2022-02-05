Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help finding elder’s next of kin

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating the family of Marshall Soots who passed away Friday (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office).

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the next of kin for a 63-year-old man.

Marshall Soots was located in the 3200 block of Cumberland Road on Friday morning just before 8 a.m. after the sheriff’s office responded to a death investigation.

Upon arrival, it located Soots, deceased, in the residence. The sheriff’s office said his death does not appear to be suspicious, a news release said.

However, detectives were unable to locate any next of kin.

Anyone with information on the next of kin is asked to contact Senior Sergeant Detective Quick at (910) 677-5592 or the Cape Fear Valley Vital Statistics at (910) 615-5584.

