FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit say charges against an 11-year-old boy are warranted in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl in late July.

That was a complaint submitted Thursday by detectives to the Division of Juvenile Justice. In that complaint, the detectives said the boy should be charged with two counts of larceny of a firearm and one count of manslaughter.

Detectives petitioned the division to seek a secured custody order for the offender, the sheriff’s office said Thursday. The division will determine the appropriate course of action.

“We appreciate the interest in the case and the support the Dockery Family received from the community as our Detectives worked tirelessly and diligently to investigate this case carefully and thoroughly,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Department of Social Services, the Child Advocacy Center of Fayetteville, and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office provided beneficial resources that furthered this investigation.

Due to state laws, information about the 11-year-old cannot be released. Unless there is substantial changes in this case, the sheriff’s office says it cannot release further details.

Eight-year-old Jenesis Dockery was shot on the afternoon of July 25 at a babysitter’s home in the 3300 block of Mercedes Drive, east of Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said. She died later at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

More than two weeks after the shooting, an attorney for the girl’s family said that the 11-year-old had pulled the trigger.

Anoyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Odenwelder at (910) 677-5477 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).