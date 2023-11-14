GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr. earned notable statewide recognition on Tuesday.

Connelly Jr. was named the A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year at an awards presentation and reception.

Spanning a 31-year career in public education, Connelly Jr. started as a special education teacher assistant and teacher after serving as an officer in the U.S. Army.

After serving as the chief of staff for the Wake County Public School System for six years, he accepted the superintendent position at Cumberland County Schools in 2018.

“I am deeply honored and humbled by this recognition, which is a testament to the unwavering dedication of the entire Cumberland County Schools family,” Dr. Connelly said. “This award reflects our collective commitment to the success of every student. I am immensely proud of our achievements and look forward to continuing our journey toward educational excellence for all.”

“Dr. Marvin Connelly is well-known amongst all superintendents in our state,” said Jack Hoke, executive director of the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association (NCSSA). “He has proudly served our nation and then went on to serve his state and community by being a leader in public education. This award highlights his long-time commitment and dedication to meeting the needs of all students.”

Connelly Jr. will now represent the state of North Carolina and compete for the National Superintendent of the Year honor at the American Association of School Administrators’ National Conference on Education in San Diego, Calif.

The event is scheduled to be held on Feb. 15-17, 2024.