FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify an armed robbery suspect.

Deputies said on Jan. 29 at 3:17 a.m., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K located at 1581 McArthur Road in Fayetteville for a robbery.

After arriving, deputies learned that a suspect held the store clerk at gunpoint for money and left the store on foot.

Surveillance photos show the suspect wearing a black ski mask, a gray long-sleeved undershirt, a black t-shirt, black pants, black shoes and carrying a black shotgun.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective C. Anavisca-Orrego at (910) 677-5539 or Crime Stoppers at 910- 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.