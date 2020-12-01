Cumberland County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A teacher with the Cumberland County Schools System has died due to COVID-19 complications.

Superintendent Marvin Connelly, Jr. announced the teacher’s passing on Tuesday in a statement to CBS 17.

“We are saddened by the recent passing of one of our teachers, due to complications from COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, loved ones and school community,” Connelly said.

The teacher was working remotely so other staff members were not potentially exposed, the superintendent said.

Connelly said he could not release more information on the teacher due to confidentiality laws.

In mid-November, the Cumberland County School Board voted to begin Plan B – a mix of online and in-person learning – on Jan. 7.