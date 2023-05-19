FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was shot and killed following a car accident late Thursday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday at 11:56 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Indian Creek Drive in Fayetteville.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a teenage boy with a gunshot wound was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center after he was involved in a car accident near the 1800 block of Sapona Road.

The crime scene at Indian Creek Drive in Fayetteville. (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

The car accident site at Sapona Road in Fayetteville. (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said he was pronounced deceased at the hospital. His name is not being released due to his age, but family members were notified.

The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death are under investigation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit. The shooting does not appear to be random.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.