Cumberland County to begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing starting Wednesday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County’s health department will offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The testing takes place at Manna Church, located at 5117 Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You must make an appointment first through the county’s testing website. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Testing will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

There is another drive-thru testing option that is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth, and state and local officials that is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart at 4601 Ramsey Street.

Anyone interested in the testing at Walmart should click here to see if they’re eligible for the free testing and to make an appointment.

