FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Department of Public Health will host a COVID-19 and rabies vaccine event called “Vax Your Pet, Vax Yourself” later this month, according to a news release sent Wednesday morning.

Rabies vaccines will cost $5 per cat or dog, but if you get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time then both vaccinations will be free.

Multiple organizations will be at the event to provide attendees with free items and information about the programs and services they provide.

Some participating organizations include The Cumberland County Public Library, Cumberland County Department of Social Services, Healthnet, Stedman Wade, Positive Parenting Program, the public health education team and tobacco cessation education program.

“We are excited to offer this event once again after the great turnout for our inaugural event back in the fall,” said health director Dr. Jennifer Green in the release. “We encourage all pets and humans to come check out the event and what our vendors have to offer!”

Participants will be entered to win a $100 pre-paid gift card if they visit seven or more tables set up by the attending organizations. Two participants will be notified that they won on March 28.

COVID-19 vaccines are free whether you’re getting your first dose, second dose or booster.

Those who receive their first or second vaccination will get a $25 gift card and anyone getting a booster shot will receive a $50 gift card. The cards are being provided through Cumberland HealthNET’s Sandhills Vax Program.

In addition to rabies and COVID-19 vaccines, participants can also receive their flu and/or required school vaccinations.

All human vaccines offered at the event are cost-free, regardless of insurance status.

The health department’s Sexually Transmitted Disease clinic will also be open during the event. Confidential testing for HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis and other STDs will be provided. Testing is free regardless of insurance status and walk-ins are welcome.

The event will be held Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cumberland County Department of Public Health, which is located at 1235 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville.

Mask will be required while inside the building.

Click here for more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and click here for more information about the health department.