Cumberland County to reopen vaccine appointment requests while preparing for Group 3

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — We are just days away from moving into the highly anticipated next phase of the vaccinations in North Carolina.

“We are trying to refine our processes just a little bit. So, we’ll have a smoother rollout for group three because we anticipate that group to be quite large,” said Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County’s public health director.

She says in the county alone there are more than 200 day cares, 6,000 to 8,000 employees in Cumberland County School District along with private schools and charter schools.

Those numbers could potentially add up to several thousand in group three requesting appointments.

That’s why this past week the health department paused accepting first dose appointment requests until Monday.

“Individuals can still go online and request second dose appointments. It’s just those first dose appointments we are pausing. That will allow us enough time to clear out our waitlist,” Green explained.

Green also said the department wants to manage expectations for people in group three wanting to get the vaccine this week.

“We are still scheduling out appointments for individuals in groups one and two into early March. So, I would encourage folks who are eligible on Wednesday to use our standby lane if they are able to get an appointment right away,” she said.

The standby lane opens each Friday at the Crown Expo Center in Fayetteville.

Essentially, it is first come, first serve for those who could not get an appointment for the vaccine.

Those in the standby lane have to fall within group one or two and, starting Wednesday, group three.

