STEADMAN, N.C. (WNCN) — A lightning strike Thursday afternoon hit the main water line in Stedman which has led to a boil-water advisory.

A Fayetteville Public Works Commission crew is working on repairing the line, the town said.

The advisory is until further notice.

Water may be discolored and have a cloudy appearance. Residents should boil water for at least one minute.

Check the town’s website for updates.