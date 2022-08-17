FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Animal Services will waive pet adoption fees from Aug. 22-27.

The Animal Services is participating in the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” event. The shelter is located at 4704 Corporation Drive in Fayetteville.

Adoptions will take place from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Any pet adopted will include a rabies vaccination, deworming, flea treatment, combo vaccine, microchip, heartworm test and a spay or neuter operation. Pet adoption fees are normally $100 for dogs and $70 for cats.

Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Up to two pets can be adopted per household.

Those wishing to adopt need a photo ID and must be at least 18 years old.

For more information about Cumberland County Animal Services, click here.