Cumberland County wants your help to find the county’s next library director

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Do you live in Cumberland County? Do you love the library? Well, now’s your chance to help find the county’s next library director.

Cumberland County has teamed up with Developmental Associates to create “an online community survey as part of the recruitment efforts for the new public library director,” according to a county news release.

The survey gives the public an opportunity to provide feedback “about competencies needed in the next library director, as well as critical issues facing the community.”

The county is encouraging residents to complete the five-question survey.

The survey results “will be used to develop skill assessments and structured interview questions to evaluate candidates.”

All responses are anonymous.

