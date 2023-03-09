FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A wildfire that has burned nearly 300 acres in Cumberland County is about 80 percent contained, the N.C. Forest Service told CBS 17 on Thursday.

Firefighters are continuing to reinforce perimeter lines, according to district forester Michael Good.

The service deployed bulldozers on Wednesday to dig containment lines in effort to keep the fire from spreading further.

Good said two homes suffered heat damage to their vinyl siding. No homes have been destroyed and no one has been injured by the wildfire.

When Vander and Cedar Creek fire departments arrived on Tuesday, they found the large wildfire endangering several homes. Ten homes in the area were evacuated.

While one structure sustained minor damage, no homes were destroyed. No one has been injured by the wildfire.

More than 60 personnel responded to the fire from Vander, Cedar Creek, Beaver Dam, Stedman, Grays Creek Station 18, Bethany, Eastover, Cotton, Godwin-Falcon, and Wade fire departments in Cumberland County and Ammon Fire Department in Bladen County, Cumberland County Emergency Management, the Cumberland County Fire Marshal’s Office, N.C. Forest Service, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Highway Patrol and the Department of Transportation.

The cause is still under investigation.