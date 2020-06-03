Cumberland County woman charged with ethnic intimidation following social media posts

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old woman faces an ethnic intimidation charge in connection with a social media post, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lacy Kornegay was arrested after investigators looked into social media posts and conversations from June 1 that used “abusive language toward a specific ethnicity.”

The sheriff’s office said Kornegay was behind inflammatory comments that listed a fake address so readers would believe the person responsible for the post lived there.

The online post had an address of inncocent victims who had no idea the post or converstions were happening.

The sheriff’s office said the post “encouraged people with dissenting opinions to come to that residence.”

A resident of the listed address reported people knocking on their door late at night and even trying to get into their home, the sheriff’s office said.

The resident said the individuals even claimed to be pizza delivery driver so the door would be opened.

The person claiming to be a delivery driver eventually left.

But the next morning, the innocent resident found that their vehicle had been vandalized.

Kornegay was arrested following an investigation and charged with ethic intimidation and disorderly conduct – both of which are misdemeanors.

Kornegay was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where she received a $500 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in court in August.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office as a law enforcement agency has zero tolerance for criminal acts that are motivated by bigotry, bias or prejudice toward particular groups of people. Hate crimes affect the security of our county, our state, our country and societies as a whole. Such crimes will not be tolerated. Ennis Wright – Cumberland County Sheriff