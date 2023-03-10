FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another Cumberland County woman has been charged with trespassing on a school bus.

At 9:41 a.m. on Friday, deputies arrested 41-year-old Tikieda Paulette Gee of Fayetteville, the sheriff’s office said.

Gee was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and was given a written promise to appear in court on April 13 at the county courthouse.

Gee is the fifth woman to be charged with trespassing on a school bus since the beginning of 2023.

“We want to inform the public and parents that school personnel and students with a right to be on the bus are the only ones allowed to be on the bus. While parents can walk their children to the bus, they are not allowed to enter it. If parents are made aware of issues on the bus, please contact the school administration or the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the matter,” said the sheriff’s office.

In January, Gianetta Yvonne Frederick and Brittany Nicole Smart were charged for trespassing on a school bus. In early February, 22-year-old Alexis Nideyah Beard was arrested and 10 days later, 29-year-old Nicole Howard was charged.

“Nobody is supposed to get on a school bus unless you’re authorized school personnel or students being transported to school,” George Hall, Safety and Security director for Cumberland County Schools, told CBS 17 in February.