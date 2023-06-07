NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County woman was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for producing child pornography. She was also ordered to pay $10,000 restitution to the victim.

Amy Banks Huddleston, 50, was investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office in July 2021 after a child she had contact with was a victim of sexual exploitation, according to court documents.

The investigation started when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received three CyberTips from Kik, a social media platform, that one of its users had uploaded child pornography on multiple days.

The IP address used to upload the images belonged to Joshua Glardon, of Fayetteville, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Two of the images in the CyberTip appeared to be homemade, so after getting a search warrant, Glardon’a digital devices were seized.

After a forensic analysis, law enforcement found thousands of images of child pornography on his phone.

Law enforcement was also able to identify the child through chat messages between Glardon and Huddleston. When officers learned Huddleston had access to the child, a search warrant was done on her home.

In an interview, Huddleston admitted to allowing Glardon to sexually assault the child while taking pictures and videos of the assault. She also confessed that she would take her own videos and pictures of her performing sex acts on the child and send them to Glardon.

A forensic analysis was done on Huddleston’s devices and revealed chat conversations of her and Glardon discussing the sexual abuse.

Glardon was also federally indicted and had pleaded guilty to the distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography.