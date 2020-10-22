Cumberland Department of Public Health is offering free flu shots

FAYETTEVILLE – Cumberland Department of Public Health Department is offering free flu shots by appointment only. The Department is partnering with community agencies to offer free flu shot clinics throughout the county. The public can choose between drive-thru or in-person flu vaccine services.

“We are still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Cumberland County,” said Health Director Dr. Jennifer Green. “As we enter the flu season, we must protect our healthcare and frontline workers. Getting your flu shot is a simple way to help these heroes who have been fighting this pandemic tirelessly since March.”

The flu shot will be given to people who drive-up in vehicles to protect the health and safety of the health department’s staff and clients. The health department cannot accommodate those who walk up. Directional signage will guide the public through the registration line.

People receiving a flu shot must remain in the vehicle and sit next to a window that is operational, and also wear a mask. Staff will administer the flu shot through the window. Individuals in the middle or third row seats cannot be vaccinated.

Children, 18 and younger, can also receive a free flu shot through the vaccines for children program. Anyone who is accompanying a minor must show proof of custody.

The public must call (910) 321-7116 to make an appointment to receive the flu shot at Cumberland County Health Department Immunization Clinic. People who arrive at the clinic will complete a short registration form if insured, and the insurance company will be billed. However, you will not receive a bill for flu vaccine.

No appointments are required for community flu clinics. Drive-thru clinics begin November 10. All dates and locations can be found on the Cumberland Flu Clinic website.