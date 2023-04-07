FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and a woman were busted on Thursday for having drugs at a Fayetteville inn, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence Unit and the Detective Division executed a search warrant in room 134 of the Coliseum Inn located at 2507 Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.

Detectives seized 5.34 grams of marijuana and 3.74 grams of fentanyl.

Items seized at the Coliseum Inn (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Frank Jesse Fain, 36, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, manufacture schedule I controlled substance and maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Emilie Barger Meyer, 43, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance, manufacture schedule I controlled substance and maintain a dwelling for a controlled substance.

Fain and Meyer were taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and each received a $35,000 secured bond.

They will both have their first appearance at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at (910) 677-5525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.