FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities need your help in finding a car that they say may have been used during a shooting.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released surveillance photos of an early 2000s gold or silver Honda Accord that they are looking for. The vehicle has damage to the front, passenger-side quarter panel and faded paint in various spots.

They say the car may have been used by someone involved in a shooting early Tuesday in the 3200 block of Reno Road.

Deputies responding to a call there found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation showed more than 40 rounds of different calibers were fired into the home.

If you have information, you may contact Major Crimes Detective R. Wolfe at 910-677-5464 or the Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-8477.

Information may be submitted electronically at this website or through the P3 Tips mobile app.