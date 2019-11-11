Cumberland-Fayetteville Opioid Response Team needs your feedback

FILE – This Monday, June 17, 2019, file photo, shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. Two Ohio counties are asking a judge to find that drugmakers and distributors were not allowed to ship suspicious orders of controlled substances to pharmacies. If a judge sides with the request from Cuyahoga and Summit counties, it would clear the way for the governments to assert that drug companies ignored the regulations as a nationwide opioid crisis continued to grow. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland-Fayetteville Opioid Response Team (C-FORT) is hoping to get input from the public for their Supportive Community Survey.

The idea behind the survey is that community members will be given the chance to tell C-FORT about how opioids and other substances have impacted lives in their community, as well as provide the team with an idea of how the community’s awareness and knowledge about opioids.

The survey, available here, should take five to 10 minutes to complete.

According to a press release, “The survey data will be used to support C-FORT strategies, action plans and activities for the upcoming year.”

The survey will be available through the end of the year.

