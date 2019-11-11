Cumberland-Fayetteville Opioid Response Team needs your feedback

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland-Fayetteville Opioid Response Team (C-FORT) is hoping to get input from the public for their Supportive Community Survey.
The idea behind the survey is that community members will be given the chance to tell C-FORT about how opioids and other substances have impacted lives in their community, as well as provide the team with an idea of how the community’s awareness and knowledge about opioids.
The survey, available here, should take five to 10 minutes to complete.
According to a press release, “The survey data will be used to support C-FORT strategies, action plans and activities for the upcoming year.”
The survey will be available through the end of the year.
