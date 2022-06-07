FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they busted a Cumberland County man with more than 50 pounds of marijuana, over 500 THC products including edibles, along with four rifles, body armor and more than $28,000 in cash.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday that Jon Alan Davis, 37, of Autryville, was due in court to face charges including possession of marijuana paraphernalia, two counts of trafficking in marijuana, maintaining a vehicle and dwelling for controlled substances and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He received a $14,000 bond and was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

The office’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant at 9000 block of Clinton Road in Austryville, where they seized the marijuana, the products that include edibles, vapes, hash and wax resin, along with the firearms, two sets of body armor and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.