Dad, daughter charged after suspected thief dies following struggle in Cumberland County

Scott Mcleod and Shalesa Mcleod in photos from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A father and his daughter are charged with second-degree murder after deputies say they tracked down a suspected thief last year and attacked him in Cumberland County, causing his death.

The incident was reported at a home near the 3600 block Pine Cone Lane around 2:10 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2019, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

“Shalesa Mcleod was awoken by a residential security camera and woke up her father Scott Mcleod,” the news release said. “The Mcleods reviewed the security camera footage and learned that their vehicles were broken into.”

The father and daughter left the home to try to find the suspect while another member of the family called 911, officials said.

The pair found the suspect near the intersection of Flowering Bradford Way and Harbin Walk Lane, according to the news release.

“Once the unknown male was located, the Mcleods placed another call to 911 and a struggle ensued,” the news release said.

The victim, a minor, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died four days later.

“The Medical Examiner stated cause of death of was due to anoxic encephalopathy due to resuscitated arrest due to strangulation,” the news release said.

The Mcleods were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. They each were released on a $125,000 unsecured bond.

Cumberland County deputies did not release the name of the person who died.

