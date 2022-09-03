FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville father shot up his house Saturday afternoon while his wife and son were nearby, police said.

The incident was reported just after 1:10 p.m. at a home in the 6900 block of Woodmark Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

There was a report of “an intoxicated subject firing his weapon inside of the residence,” the news release said.

Once at the scene “officers made contact with the intoxicated, combative subject. The suspect continued being uncooperative and resisting officers as they attempted to detain him,” the news release said.

Finally, an officer deployed a taser against the man who was then taken into custody, police said.

Officials said there was a domestic disturbance in which the suspect “fired multiple shots from a rifle into the ceiling” of the home.

The man’s wife and their adult son were not injured, police said.

Emilio Crespo, 45, who lives at the home, was taken into custody and charged with discharge firearm within enclosure to entice fear, the news release said.

Crespo was held without bond in the Cumberland County Jail.