Deadline this week for programs that teach kids 2nd language in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The deadline to apply for next school year’s language immersion program at Cumberland County Schools is this week.

The programs teach a second language to students in kindergarten through 5th grade at select schools.

The schools typically hire teachers from Spanish-speaking countries as instructors.

The curriculum is all-Spanish in kindergarten, then gradually English is added as the students get older.

First-grade teacher Jenny Perez is from Columbia and says she loves sharing her culture and language with the students.

“They want to travel abroad, they want to see other cultures, they want to talk to people, so it’s amazing to see how another language can change your life,” Perez said. “I’m very proud to see how many kids learn my language, my culture, my traditions in my country and it’s amazing to see part of Columbia here in my classroom.”

The deadline for rising kindergartners to apply is Friday.

E E Miller Assistant Principal Alethia Weston says they accept 23 kindergarteners every year. Typically, at least 50 apply.

“When they’re out in the community they’re able to translate,” Weston said. “As they venture through middle and high school they’ve already learned the language.”

