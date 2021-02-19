Deadly crash results in major road closure in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A deadly crash in Fayetteville resulted in a major road closure Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Raeford Road and Ireland Drive just before 9 p.m. Friday. They arrived to find two cars that had collided. One struck a utility pole. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene, police said.

The person’s identity was not immediately released.

Outbound lanes of Raeford Road were closed between Ireland Drive and Montclair Road as police investigated the crash. Traffic was being rerouted down Ireland Drive. Police didn’t say how long the road closure would last, but did ask drivers to find an alternate route.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.