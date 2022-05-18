FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – All lanes of Pamalee Drive near Van Buren Avenue are closed after a motorcycle driver and SUV collided, Fayetteville police said.

Officers responded to the area of Pamalee Drive at approximately 6:51 p.m. and found the crash site near Van Buren Avenue, the news release said.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity is currently being withheld at this time, officers said.

Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit is currently conducting the ongoing investigation.

Officers did not give any information about the SUV driver.