Deadly traffic crash causes major road closure in Fayetteville, police say

The scene of the wreck Monday afternoon. Photo by Colton West/CBS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A major road is closed in Fayetteville Monday afternoon as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal traffic accident, police said.

Airport Road was closed as troopers investigate a traffic fatality. Fayetteville police said they’re assisting with the investigation.

The airport is still accessible for those entering and exiting. Traffic is being rerouted down Doc Bennett Road.

“Please be aware of the temporary traffic pattern if you need to proceed to the airport,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCSHP at 910-862-3133 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.