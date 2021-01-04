Deadly traffic crash causes major road closure in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A major road is closed in Fayetteville Monday afternoon as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigates a fatal traffic accident, police said.
Airport Road was closed as troopers investigate a traffic fatality. Fayetteville police said they’re assisting with the investigation.
The airport is still accessible for those entering and exiting. Traffic is being rerouted down Doc Bennett Road.
“Please be aware of the temporary traffic pattern if you need to proceed to the airport,” police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NCSHP at 910-862-3133 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Parents with babies born in 2020 could qualify for $1,100 in extra stimulus cash
- Sen. Tillis’ lack of public comment on Electoral College objection is ‘silent complicity,’ NCDP chair says
- Soldier from Gaston County found dead in Fort Bliss barracks
- Cat rescued from atop highway pillar now receiving treatment
- NC residents who need help with utility costs can apply for assistance now