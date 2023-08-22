FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Fayetteville on Tuesday.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 4600 block of Elcone Drive at 11:58 a.m. for a 911 call about a body discovered by a landscaping crew.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they were unable to determine a race, sex or age at the initial discovery.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective Sergeant D. Bennett at (910) 677-5506 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).