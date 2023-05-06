FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they have opened a death investigation after a man was found unconscious in a home early Saturday morning.

At about 4:28 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 1900 block of Tryon Drive in reference to an unconscious man.

When they arrived, they said EMS began life-saving measures and took him to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police department.

His identity has not yet been released pending next-of-kin notification.

Investigators said they are looking into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

They said it does not appear to be a random act.

Police plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at (910) 635-4978 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.