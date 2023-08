HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A death investigation is underway after deputies say they found a dead body in Cumberland County on Wednesday night.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is happening on Babaris Court in Hope Mills.

Our CBS 17 crew reported seeing an animal control vehicle on scene and removing a dog from the property.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update this article once more information is available.