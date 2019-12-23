Deputies execute search warrant in case of missing Hope Mills woman

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – The search for a missing 39-year-old Hope Mills woman continued Monday as Cumberland County deputies executed a search warrant.

Tabitha Goins

Sheriff Ennis Wright tweeted about the search warrant – which took place in the 6100 block of Highway 87, southeast of Hope Mills.

It’s all in an effort to located Tabitha Goins – who was reported missing November 25.

She was last seen November 21 walking near the area where Monday’s search warrant was executed.

Goins stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, black leggings, multicolored socks and gray and orange Nike Air Max Tennis Shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office is requesting that if anyone has information on Goins’ location, please contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-323-1500 or Detective Morrow at 910-677-5495 or Crimestoppers (910) 483-8477.

