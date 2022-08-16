FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say they busted a Fayetteville man with cocaine and nearly 20 grams of marijuana.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested Echols M. Howell, 46, on six drug charges after executing a search warrant Tuesday morning.

Deputies say they found more than four grams of cocaine and 19.99 grams of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia.

He is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacturing cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, manufacturing marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond and is due in court Wednesday.