SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have tracked down the $80,000 generator stolen from a Cumberland County middle school but are still looking for the man with “unique tattoos” who they say stole it.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said the Multiquip Generator stolen from Spring Lake Middle School was recovered Wednesday morning.

The office says it is still searching for Gregory Santillo, 53, of Waxhaw. Deputies have accused Santillo and another unidentified person of stealing the generator June 18, using a rented U-Haul to pull it away.

Santillo has several unique tattoos that cover his entire body and his head, the office says.

He faces felony larceny and possession of stolen goods charges out of Cumberland County.

He is also wanted in “several other counties” and is a suspect in Fayetteville larcenies, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective K. Hall at (910) 677-5455 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers’ information may be submitted electronically by visiting this website and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the P3 Tips app available for mobile devices.